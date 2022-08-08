Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $486,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 4.6 %

HBI traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $11.72. 92,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386,430. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

