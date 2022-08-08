Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $10.42 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,321. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.