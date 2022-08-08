Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $35.02 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 3.5% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $35,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $172,552,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,769 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,560,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8,699.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 921,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,627,000 after acquiring an additional 910,830 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,348,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

