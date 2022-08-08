Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,096 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $205,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $43,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBR traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $66.85. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,256. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $90.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 707.91% and a net margin of 95.76%. The company had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.829 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.