Oxbow Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 48,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.89. The stock had a trading volume of 66,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.52 and a 200 day moving average of $150.29. The stock has a market cap of $247.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

