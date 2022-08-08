Oxbow Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,408 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,577,000.

Get Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF alerts:

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSTL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,680. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $46.88.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.