Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 2,214 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.30 on Monday, hitting $325.05. 1,083,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,277,914. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.93. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

