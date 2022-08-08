Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Plans Dividend of $0.43

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4331 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 29.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Pacific Basin Shipping Trading Up 4.7 %

PCFBY opened at $9.27 on Monday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

