Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Plans Dividend of $0.43

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4331 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 29.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.
Pacific Basin Shipping Trading Up 4.7 %
PCFBY opened at $9.27 on Monday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54.
About Pacific Basin Shipping
