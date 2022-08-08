Pacific Financial Co. (PFLC) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on August 25th

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.
Pacific Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of PFLC stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.
About Pacific Financial
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Financial (PFLC)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.