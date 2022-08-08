Pacific Financial Co. (PFLC) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on August 25th

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Pacific Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFLC stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

About Pacific Financial

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

