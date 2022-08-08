PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Raises Dividend to GBX 31.62 Per Share

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 31.62 ($0.39) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $10.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:PAGE opened at GBX 405.20 ($4.97) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 433.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 485. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1,220.54. PageGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 386 ($4.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 691 ($8.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PageGroup from GBX 760 ($9.31) to GBX 610 ($7.47) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

