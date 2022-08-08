Pakcoin (PAK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,343.00

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Pakcoin has a total market capitalization of $215,274.44 and approximately $2,343.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Pakcoin Profile
Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io.
Pakcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
