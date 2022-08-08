Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.7% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,295,650.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $418,628,327. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $12.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $514.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,347. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $502.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.51.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

