PancakeSwap (CAKE) One Day Volume Hits $70.60 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $628.32 million and $70.60 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $4.46 or 0.00018714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,839.27 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00131871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00067760 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 317,314,704 coins and its circulating supply is 140,827,162 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

