PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.60.

PAR opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,772,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

