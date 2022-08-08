Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 326,246 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 703,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,246 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $37,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.47. 9,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,958. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.