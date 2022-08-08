Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 326,246 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 703,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,246 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $37,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.47. 9,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,958. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.