Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 39,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,438,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

