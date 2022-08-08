Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 18,777 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,900. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average of $101.50.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

