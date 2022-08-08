Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $27,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,239,000 after buying an additional 823,082 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,740. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.51.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

