Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,385 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,437 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $74,540,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

Insider Activity at Sysco

Sysco Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $87.24. 49,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,255. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.34. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

