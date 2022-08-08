Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) CFO Acquires 70,000 Shares

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) CFO George L. Ball acquired 70,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $2,905,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 122,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,565.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PSN stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.23. 481,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.97 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Parsons by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Parsons by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

