Patricia Mulroy Sells 2,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $65.89. 2,297,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,184. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.15. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $107.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.
WYNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
