Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $946.25 million and $6.61 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00063162 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016921 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pax Dollar Coin Profile

USDP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

