Paybswap Price Up 62.9% Over Last 7 Days (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Paybswap has a market capitalization of $56,979.40 and approximately $37.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paybswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Paybswap has traded up 62.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 145.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.56 or 0.01826693 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014905 BTC.
About Paybswap
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap.
Paybswap Coin Trading
