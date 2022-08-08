PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $174.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

