PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $174.57 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.58. The firm has a market cap of $240.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

