Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after acquiring an additional 63,262 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.06. 515,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,161,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $275.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

