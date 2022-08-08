Phoneum (PHT) Trading Up 13.3% Over Last Week

Phoneum (PHT) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Phoneum has a total market cap of $72,021.98 and $46.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,815.27 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00132202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00036236 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00069358 BTC.

About Phoneum

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,243,754,036 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

