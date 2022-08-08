Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PPC opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24.

Insider Activity at Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,675,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.