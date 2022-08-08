PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.93. Approximately 78,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 106,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 583,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 123,058 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 191,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth $337,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

