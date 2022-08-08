PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PJT Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

PJT Partners stock opened at $71.99 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.