Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PAA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.27.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.09. 71,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,204. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $2,477,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

