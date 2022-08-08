Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Position Reduced by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,116 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Plains GP worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Plains GP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.16. 57,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,160. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Wolfe Research lowered Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

