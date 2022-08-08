Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 602 ($7.38) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 693 ($8.49). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.36% from the company’s current price.

Playtech Stock Down 0.1 %

Playtech stock opened at GBX 469 ($5.75) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 252.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 519.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 565.48. Playtech has a 1-year low of GBX 371.20 ($4.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 775 ($9.50).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Playtech news, insider Andrew Smith sold 84,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($5.98), for a total value of £414,190 ($507,523.59).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

