Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec upgraded Playtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Playtech Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PYTCF opened at $6.40 on Monday. Playtech has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

