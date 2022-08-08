Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Popular Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BPOP opened at $76.13 on Thursday. Popular has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Popular will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 485.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

