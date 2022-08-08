Populous (PPT) Hits One Day Volume of $221,559.00

Populous (PPT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. Populous has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and $221,559.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,932.44 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00132450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00035901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00068827 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

