Porch Group (PRCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Porch Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $62.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Porch Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group Trading Up 15.5 %

PRCH stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $219.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRCH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.65.

In related news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 273,128 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $999,648.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,591,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,103,316.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 273,128 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $999,648.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,591,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,103,316.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 10,820 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 288,948 shares of company stock worth $1,068,137 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Porch Group by 38.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.