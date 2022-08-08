Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on POST. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Post Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of POST traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,640. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Post has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $90.67.

Insider Activity at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Post will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Post by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading

