Post (NYSE:POST) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.29

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.29 and last traded at $91.08, with a volume of 929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. TheStreet raised Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 387.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 59,437 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Post by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Post by 10.9% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

