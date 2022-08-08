Post (NYSE:POST) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.29

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.29 and last traded at $91.08, with a volume of 929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.04.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. TheStreet raised Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.61.
In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 387.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 59,437 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Post by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Post by 10.9% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
