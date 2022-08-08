Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Reaches Market Cap of $228,581.14

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $228,581.14 and $3,707.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00004808 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 156.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.28 or 0.01909864 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014894 BTC.
Power Index Pool Token Profile
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token
