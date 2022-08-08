Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 2.9%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 51,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 197,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Power Metals Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.60 million and a P/E ratio of -18.00.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

