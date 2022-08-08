Powerledger Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Powerledger has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Powerledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001094 BTC on popular exchanges. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $128.22 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,152.36 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00132402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00068723 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

Powerledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

