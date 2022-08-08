Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $215.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $242.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

