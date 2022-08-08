Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 44,864 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,412,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $707,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Danaher by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2.6% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.58.

Danaher stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.00. 8,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,596. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.09. The company has a market capitalization of $210.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

