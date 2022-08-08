Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,197,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 6.22% of Guidewire Software worth $491,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,403,000 after purchasing an additional 222,882 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,530,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,658,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,262,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 519.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 89,291 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,199.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $2.46 on Monday, hitting $80.91. 989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,507. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $69.06 and a one year high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.44.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.36.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

