Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.21% of Roper Technologies worth $1,103,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.40.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

ROP stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $434.18. 934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,817. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.86.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

