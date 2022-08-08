Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,369,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,152 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Coca-Cola worth $580,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 61,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,006,545. The company has a market cap of $274.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

