Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $507.56 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,545,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,278 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.68% of CBRE Group worth $507,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.3 %

CBRE traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,446. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.