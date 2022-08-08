Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Announces $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Principal Financial Group has a payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Shares of PFG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36.

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

