Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,885,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $992,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.88.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $345.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,611. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.72. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,912 shares of company stock worth $13,038,108. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

